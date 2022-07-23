Find the unit vector in the direction of .
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 45m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
8. Vectors
Unit Vectors and i & j Notation
2:27 minutes
Problem 44
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 4i - 2j
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given vector \( \mathbf{v} = 4\mathbf{i} - 2\mathbf{j} \). This means the vector has components \( (4, -2) \).
Calculate the magnitude (length) of the vector \( \mathbf{v} \) using the formula: \[ \|\mathbf{v}\| = \sqrt{(4)^2 + (-2)^2} \]
Simplify the expression under the square root to find the magnitude: \[ \|\mathbf{v}\| = \sqrt{16 + 4} \]
Find the unit vector \( \mathbf{u} \) in the same direction as \( \mathbf{v} \) by dividing each component of \( \mathbf{v} \) by its magnitude: \[ \mathbf{u} = \left( \frac{4}{\|\mathbf{v}\|}, \frac{-2}{\|\mathbf{v}\|} \right) \]
Express the unit vector in terms of the standard unit vectors \( \mathbf{i} \) and \( \mathbf{j} \): \[ \mathbf{u} = \frac{4}{\|\mathbf{v}\|} \mathbf{i} - \frac{2}{\|\mathbf{v}\|} \mathbf{j} \]
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vector Components
A vector in two dimensions can be expressed in terms of its components along the x and y axes, typically written as v = ai + bj, where a and b are scalar values. Understanding these components is essential for operations like finding magnitude and direction.
Recommended video:
03:55
Position Vectors & Component Form
Magnitude of a Vector
The magnitude (or length) of a vector v = ai + bj is calculated using the Pythagorean theorem as √(a² + b²). This scalar value represents the distance from the origin to the point defined by the vector components.
Recommended video:
04:44
Finding Magnitude of a Vector
Unit Vector
A unit vector has a magnitude of 1 and points in the same direction as the original vector. It is found by dividing each component of the vector by its magnitude, effectively normalizing the vector without changing its direction.
Recommended video:
04:04
Unit Vector in the Direction of a Given Vector
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
358
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = -5j
448
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 8i - 6j
443
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = i - j
458
views
Textbook Question
The magnitude and direction angle of v are ||v|| = 12 and θ = 60°. Express v in terms of i and j.
357
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v. v = i + j
846
views