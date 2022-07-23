Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 3i - 2j
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In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 3i - 2j
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 3i - 4j
In Exercises 43–44, find the angle, in degrees, between v and w.
v = 2 cos(4π/3) i + 2 sin(4π/3) j, w = 3 cos(3π/2) i + 3 sin(3π/2) j
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 8i - 6j
In Exercises 41–42, find a to the nearest tenth.
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In Exercises 39–42, let u = -i + j, v = 3i - 2j, and w = -5j. Find each specified scalar or vector.
projᵤ (v + w)