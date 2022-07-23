Convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
y = 3
Convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
y = 3
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
x² + (y + 3)² = 9
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
x² + y² = 16
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
y² = 6x
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. x = 7
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. x² + y² = 9
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. (x − 2)² + y² = 4