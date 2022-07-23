In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (5, -4), radius 7
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (5, -4), radius 7
Connecting Graphs with Equations Use each graph to determine an equation of the circle in center-radius form.
Which of the following best describes the amplitude of the graph of the function ?
Sea level refers to the surface of the ocean. The depth of a body of water can be expressed as a negative number, representing average depth in feet below sea level. The altitude of a mountain can be expressed as a positive number, indicating its height in feet above sea level. The table gives selected depths and altitudes. List the bodies of water in order, deepest to shallowest.
Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. See Example 6. 6 > 2
Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. -9 < 4