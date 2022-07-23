Recall that a vector \( \mathbf{v} \) in the plane can be expressed in terms of the unit vectors \( \mathbf{i} \) and \( \mathbf{j} \) as \( \mathbf{v} = v_x \mathbf{i} + v_y \mathbf{j} \), where \( v_x \) and \( v_y \) are the components of the vector along the x-axis and y-axis respectively.