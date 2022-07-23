Let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.
P₁ = (2, -5), P₂ = (-6, 6)
Let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.
P₁ = (2, -5), P₂ = (-6, 6)
Let v be the vector from initial point P₁ to terminal point P₂. Write v in terms of i and j.
P₁ = (-1, 6), P₂ = (7, -5)
Write the vector v in terms of i and j whose magnitude ||v|| and direction angle θ are given.
||v|| = 8, θ = 45°
True or false: If a⃗=⟨3,2⟩ and b⃗ has initial point (3,−1) & terminal point (6,1), then a⃗=b⃗.
True or false: If a⃗=⟨3,−2⟩ and b⃗ has initial point (−10,5) & terminal point (−7,3), then a⃗=b⃗.