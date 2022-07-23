Find the exact value of each expression.
sin (-13π/12)
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
sin 40° cos 50° + cos 40° sin 50°
Use the given information to find sin(x + y), cos(x - y), tan(x + y), and the quadrant of x + y.
sin x = 3/5, cos y = 24/25, x in quadrant I, y in quadrant IV
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
sin 5π/9 cos π/18 - cos 5π/9 sin π/18 .
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
[tan 80° - tan(-55°)]/[ 1 + tan 80° tan(-55°)]
Use the given information to find sin(x + y).
cos x = 2/9, sin y = - 1, x in quadrant IV, y in quadrant III
Find the exact value of each expression. See Example 1.
[tan 5π/12 + tan π/4]/[1 - tan 5π/12 tan π/4]