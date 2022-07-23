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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 1.2.55
Chapter 1, Problem 1.2.55

In Exercises 55–58, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ to the nearest degree. sin θ = 0.2974

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1
Identify that the problem requires finding the acute angle \( \theta \) such that \( \sin \theta = 0.2974 \). Since \( \theta \) is acute, it lies between 0° and 90°.
Recall the inverse sine function (also called arcsine), which allows us to find the angle when the sine value is known: \( \theta = \sin^{-1}(0.2974) \).
Use a calculator set to degree mode to compute \( \sin^{-1}(0.2974) \). This will give the measure of \( \theta \) in degrees.
Round the result from the calculator to the nearest whole degree, as the problem requests the angle to the nearest degree.
Verify that the angle is indeed acute (between 0° and 90°) to confirm the solution is valid for the given problem.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inverse Sine Function (Arcsin)

The inverse sine function, denoted as arcsin or sin⁻¹, is used to find the angle whose sine value is given. For a value y = sin θ, θ = arcsin(y) returns the angle θ in radians or degrees. This is essential for solving equations like sin θ = 0.2974 to find θ.
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Domain and Range of Sine and Arcsin

The sine function outputs values between -1 and 1, so the input to arcsin must lie within this range. The arcsin function returns angles only in the range of -90° to 90° (or -π/2 to π/2 radians), which corresponds to acute and some obtuse angles. Understanding this helps identify the correct angle solution.
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Using a Calculator to Find Angles

Calculators have a function to compute arcsin values, usually labeled as sin⁻¹. To find the angle θ from sin θ = 0.2974, input 0.2974 and use the inverse sine function. Ensure the calculator is set to the correct mode (degrees) to get the angle in degrees, as required.
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