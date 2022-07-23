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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 1.1.59
Chapter 1, Problem 1.1.59

In Exercises 57–70, find a positive angle less than or that is coterminal with the given angle. -150°

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Understand that two angles are coterminal if they differ by a full rotation, which is 360°. To find a positive angle coterminal with -150°, we add or subtract multiples of 360° until the result is positive and less than or equal to 360°.
Start by adding 360° to -150°: calculate \(-150° + 360°\).
Evaluate the sum to find the positive coterminal angle.
Verify that the resulting angle is between 0° and 360°, inclusive.
Conclude that this angle is the positive coterminal angle less than or equal to 360° corresponding to -150°.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coterminal Angles

Coterminal angles are angles that share the same initial and terminal sides but differ by full rotations of 360°. To find a coterminal angle, you add or subtract multiples of 360° from the given angle. This concept helps in identifying equivalent angles within a specified range.
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Positive Angle Measurement

A positive angle is measured counterclockwise from the initial side, typically starting at 0°. When asked to find a positive angle coterminal with a negative angle, you add 360° until the result is positive and within the desired range, ensuring the angle lies between 0° and 360°.
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Angle Range Constraints

The problem requires finding an angle less than or equal to 360° and positive. Understanding how to restrict angles within a specific interval, such as 0° to 360°, is essential. This involves adjusting the given angle by adding or subtracting full rotations to fit the required domain.
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