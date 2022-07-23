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Ch. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric Functions
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 1 - Angles and the Trigonometric FunctionsProblem 1.2.57
Chapter 1, Problem 1.2.57

In Exercises 55–58, use a calculator to find the value of the acute angle θ to the nearest degree. tan θ = 4.6252

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1
Identify that the problem requires finding the acute angle \( \theta \) such that \( \tan \theta = 4.6252 \). Since \( \theta \) is acute, it lies between 0° and 90°.
Recall that to find an angle from its tangent value, you use the inverse tangent function (also called arctangent), denoted as \( \tan^{-1} \) or \( \arctan \).
Set up the equation \( \theta = \tan^{-1}(4.6252) \) to find the angle \( \theta \).
Use a calculator in degree mode to evaluate \( \tan^{-1}(4.6252) \). Make sure your calculator is set to degrees, not radians.
Round the resulting angle to the nearest whole degree to get the value of the acute angle \( \theta \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangent Function

The tangent of an angle in a right triangle is the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the adjacent side. It is a fundamental trigonometric function used to relate angles to side lengths. Understanding tan θ helps in finding the angle when the ratio is known.
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Introduction to Tangent Graph

Inverse Tangent (Arctan) Function

The inverse tangent function, denoted as arctan or tan⁻¹, is used to find the angle whose tangent is a given number. It allows us to determine the angle θ when tan θ is known, which is essential for solving the problem using a calculator.
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Inverse Tangent

Using a Calculator for Trigonometric Functions

Calculators can compute inverse trigonometric functions to find angles from ratios. It is important to ensure the calculator is set to the correct mode (degrees or radians) and to round the result appropriately, as the question asks for the angle to the nearest degree.
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How to Use a Calculator for Trig Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

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