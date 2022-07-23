In Exercises 49–59, find the exact value of each expression. Do not use a calculator. tan 120°
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
sin (2𝜋/3)
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Key Concepts
Unit Circle
Sine Function
Angle Measurement in Radians
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
cos 𝜋/6
Use the unit circle shown to find the value of the trigonometric function.
tan 11𝜋/6
In Exercises 1–4, a point P(x, y) is shown on the unit circle corresponding to a real number t. Find the values of the trigonometric functions at t.
The unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/4, 𝜋/2, 3𝜋/4, 𝜋, 5𝜋/4, 3𝜋/2, 7𝜋/4, and 2𝜋.
a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function.
b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.
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sin 3𝜋/4
In Exercises 2–4, convert each angle in degrees to radians. Express your answer as a multiple of 𝜋. 15°