Textbook Question
Find all solutions of each equation. cos x = ﹣1/2
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Find all solutions of each equation. cos x = ﹣1/2
In Exercises 14–19, use a sum or difference formula to find the exact value of each expression. sin 195°
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. sin 75°
Find all solutions of each equation. tan x = 0
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin x + sin 2x
Verify each identity. cos² θ (1 + tan² θ) = 1