Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 15
Chapter 3, Problem 15

Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. sin x + sin 2x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the sum-to-product identity for sine functions: \(\sin A + \sin B = 2 \sin \left( \frac{A+B}{2} \right) \cos \left( \frac{A-B}{2} \right)\).
Identify the angles in the expression: here, \(A = x\) and \(B = 2x\).
Calculate the average of the angles: \(\frac{A+B}{2} = \frac{x + 2x}{2} = \frac{3x}{2}\).
Calculate half the difference of the angles: \(\frac{A-B}{2} = \frac{x - 2x}{2} = \frac{-x}{2}\).
Substitute these values into the sum-to-product formula to express \(\sin x + \sin 2x\) as a product: \(2 \sin \left( \frac{3x}{2} \right) \cos \left( \frac{-x}{2} \right)\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sum-to-Product Formulas

Sum-to-product formulas transform sums or differences of sine and cosine functions into products, simplifying expressions and solving equations. For example, sin A + sin B = 2 sin((A+B)/2) cos((A−B)/2). This is essential for rewriting sin x + sin 2x as a product.
Recommended video:
2:25
Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values in their domains. Knowing identities like angle addition, double angle, and sum-to-product helps manipulate and simplify expressions such as sin x + sin 2x.
Recommended video:
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Exact Values of Trigonometric Functions

Exact values refer to precise trigonometric values for special angles (e.g., 0°, 30°, 45°, 60°, 90°) expressed in radicals or fractions. After expressing sin x + sin 2x as a product, evaluating the product's exact value requires familiarity with these standard angle values.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find all solutions of each equation. cos x = ﹣1/2

539
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 14–19, use a sum or difference formula to find the exact value of each expression. sin 195°

970
views
Textbook Question

Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. sin 75°

963
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 15–22, write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of a double angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. 2 sin 15° cos 15°

879
views
Textbook Question

Verify each identity. cos² θ (1 + tan² θ) = 1

865
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 12–18, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 2 sin² x + cos x = 1

470
views