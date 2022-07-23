Textbook Question
Find all solutions of each equation. cos x = ﹣1/2
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Find all solutions of each equation. cos x = ﹣1/2
In Exercises 14–19, use a sum or difference formula to find the exact value of each expression. sin 195°
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. sin 75°
In Exercises 15–22, write each expression as the sine, cosine, or tangent of a double angle. Then find the exact value of the expression. 2 sin 15° cos 15°
Verify each identity. cos² θ (1 + tan² θ) = 1
In Exercises 12–18, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 2 sin² x + cos x = 1