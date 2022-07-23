Identify the angle given: \( \frac{5\pi}{12} \). Notice that \( \frac{5\pi}{12} \) can be expressed as a sum or difference of angles whose tangent values are known. For example, \( \frac{5\pi}{12} = \frac{\pi}{3} + \frac{\pi}{4} \) because \( \frac{\pi}{3} = \frac{4\pi}{12} \) and \( \frac{\pi}{4} = \frac{3\pi}{12} \), and their sum is \( \frac{7\pi}{12} \), so check carefully for the correct decomposition.