In Exercises 54–67, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. sin 2x = √ 3 sin x
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Chapter 3, Problem 3.RE.38b
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
b. cos(α﹣β)
sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.
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Identify the given information and the intervals for \( \alpha \) and \( \beta \): - \( \sin \alpha = -\frac{1}{3} \) with \( \pi < \alpha < \frac{3\pi}{2} \) - \( \cos \beta = -\frac{1}{2} \) with \( \pi < \beta < \frac{3\pi}{2} \) These intervals indicate that both angles are in the third quadrant.
Recall the formula for \( \cos(\alpha - \beta) \): \[ \cos(\alpha - \beta) = \cos \alpha \cos \beta + \sin \alpha \sin \beta \]
Since \( \sin \alpha \) is given, find \( \cos \alpha \) using the Pythagorean identity: \[ \cos^2 \alpha = 1 - \sin^2 \alpha \] Calculate \( \cos \alpha \) considering the quadrant (third quadrant means \( \cos \alpha < 0 \)).
Similarly, since \( \cos \beta \) is given, find \( \sin \beta \) using the Pythagorean identity: \[ \sin^2 \beta = 1 - \cos^2 \beta \] Determine the sign of \( \sin \beta \) based on the quadrant (third quadrant means \( \sin \beta < 0 \)).
Substitute the values of \( \cos \alpha \), \( \cos \beta \), \( \sin \alpha \), and \( \sin \beta \) into the formula for \( \cos(\alpha - \beta) \) and simplify to find the exact value.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cosine of a Difference Formula
The cosine of the difference of two angles α and β is given by cos(α - β) = cos α cos β + sin α sin β. This identity allows us to express cos(α - β) in terms of the sines and cosines of α and β individually, which is essential for finding the exact value when given trigonometric values of α and β.
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Determining the Sign of Trigonometric Functions Based on Quadrants
The signs of sine and cosine depend on the quadrant in which the angle lies. For example, if π < α < 3π/2 (third quadrant), both sine and cosine are negative. Understanding the quadrant helps determine the correct sign of the unknown trigonometric values, which is crucial for accurate calculation.
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Using Pythagorean Identity to Find Missing Values
When either sine or cosine of an angle is given, the other can be found using the Pythagorean identity sin²θ + cos²θ = 1. This is important when only one trigonometric value is provided, enabling the calculation of the other value needed to apply the cosine difference formula.
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