Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 3.RE.35c
Chapter 3, Problem 3.RE.35c

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
c. tan(α + β)
sin α = 3/5, 0 < α < 𝝅/2, and sin β = 12/13, 𝝅/2 < β < 𝝅.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: \( \sin \alpha = \frac{3}{5} \) with \( 0 < \alpha < \frac{\pi}{2} \), and \( \sin \beta = \frac{12}{13} \) with \( \frac{\pi}{2} < \beta < \pi \).
Determine the quadrants for \( \alpha \) and \( \beta \) based on the given interval conditions. Since \( 0 < \alpha < \frac{\pi}{2} \), \( \alpha \) is in the first quadrant where all trigonometric functions are positive. Since \( \frac{\pi}{2} < \beta < \pi \), \( \beta \) is in the second quadrant where sine is positive but cosine is negative.
Find \( \cos \alpha \) using the Pythagorean identity: \( \cos \alpha = \sqrt{1 - \sin^2 \alpha} = \sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{3}{5}\right)^2} \). Since \( \alpha \) is in the first quadrant, \( \cos \alpha \) is positive.
Find \( \cos \beta \) similarly: \( \cos \beta = -\sqrt{1 - \sin^2 \beta} = -\sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{12}{13}\right)^2} \). The negative sign is because \( \beta \) is in the second quadrant where cosine is negative.
Use the tangent addition formula: \[ \tan(\alpha + \beta) = \frac{\tan \alpha + \tan \beta}{1 - \tan \alpha \tan \beta} \]. Calculate \( \tan \alpha = \frac{\sin \alpha}{\cos \alpha} \) and \( \tan \beta = \frac{\sin \beta}{\cos \beta} \), then substitute these values into the formula to express \( \tan(\alpha + \beta) \) exactly.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sum of Angles Formula for Tangent

The tangent of the sum of two angles α and β is given by tan(α + β) = (tan α + tan β) / (1 - tan α tan β). This formula allows us to find the exact value of tan(α + β) if we know tan α and tan β, which can be derived from the given sine values.
Recommended video:
4:47
Sum and Difference of Tangent

Using Sine to Find Tangent

Given sin α and sin β, we can find cos α and cos β using the Pythagorean identity cos²θ = 1 - sin²θ. Knowing both sine and cosine values allows us to calculate tan θ = sin θ / cos θ. The quadrant information helps determine the correct sign of cosine and tangent.
Recommended video:
5:08
Sine, Cosine, & Tangent of 30°, 45°, & 60°

Quadrant and Sign Determination

The angles α and β lie in specific quadrants (0 < α < π/2 and π/2 < β < π). The signs of sine, cosine, and tangent depend on the quadrant. For example, in the first quadrant, all are positive, while in the second quadrant, sine is positive but cosine and tangent are negative. Correct sign assignment is crucial for exact values.
Recommended video:
6:36
Quadratic Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

e. cos( β/2)

sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.

883
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–42, use double- and half-angle formulas to find the exact value of each expression. sin 22.5°

729
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

b. cos(α﹣β)

sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.

992
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions: b. cos(α﹣β)

sin α = 3/5, 0 < α < 𝝅/2, and sin β = 12/13, 𝝅/2 < β < 𝝅.

944
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 43–44, express each product as a sum or difference. sin 6x sin 4x

742
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:

c. tan(α + β)

sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2

723
views