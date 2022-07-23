In Exercises 54–67, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. sin 2x = √ 3 sin x
Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Chapter 3, Problem 3.RE.41
In Exercises 39–42, use double- and half-angle formulas to find the exact value of each expression. sin 22.5°
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Recognize that 22.5° is half of 45°, so you can use the half-angle formula for sine: \(\sin\left(\frac{\theta}{2}\right) = \pm \sqrt{\frac{1 - \cos\theta}{2}}\).
Set \(\theta = 45^\circ\) in the half-angle formula, so \(\sin 22.5^\circ = \sin\left(\frac{45^\circ}{2}\right) = \pm \sqrt{\frac{1 - \cos 45^\circ}{2}}\).
Recall the exact value of \(\cos 45^\circ\), which is \(\frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\).
Substitute \(\cos 45^\circ = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}\) into the formula to get \(\sin 22.5^\circ = \pm \sqrt{\frac{1 - \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2}}{2}}\).
Determine the correct sign of the square root based on the quadrant of 22.5° (which is positive in the first quadrant), so take the positive root.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Half-Angle Formulas
Half-angle formulas allow you to find the sine, cosine, or tangent of half an angle using the trigonometric values of the original angle. For sine, the formula is sin(θ/2) = ±√((1 - cos θ)/2), where the sign depends on the quadrant of θ/2.
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Exact Values of Common Angles
Knowing the exact trigonometric values of common angles like 45°, 30°, and 60° is essential. For example, cos 45° = √2/2, which is used in half-angle formulas to find values like sin 22.5° (half of 45°).
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Sign Determination in Trigonometry
When using half-angle formulas, determining the correct sign (positive or negative) is crucial. This depends on the quadrant where the resulting angle lies; since 22.5° is in the first quadrant, sine is positive.
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