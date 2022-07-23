In Exercises 39–42, use double- and half-angle formulas to find the exact value of each expression. cos² 15° - sin² 15°
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
d. sin 2α
sin α = 3/5, 0 < α < 𝝅/2, and sin β = 12/13, 𝝅/2 < β < 𝝅.
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Key Concepts
Double-Angle Identity for Sine
Using the Pythagorean Identity to Find Cosine
Understanding Angle Quadrants and Their Significance
In Exercises 54–67, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. tan x = 2 cos x tan x
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
e. cos(β/2)
sin α = 3/5, 0 < α < 𝝅/2, and sin β = 12/13, 𝝅/2 < β < 𝝅.
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. cos (α + β)
cos α = 8/17, α lies in quadrant IV, and sin β = -1/2, β lies in quadrant III.
In Exercises 55–58, use the given information to find the exact value of each of the following:
a. sin(α/2)
sec α = ﹣3, 𝝅/2 < α < 𝝅
In Exercises 35–38, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:
a. sin(α + β)
sin α = -1/3, 𝝅 < α < 3𝝅/2, and cos β = -1/3, 𝝅 < β < 3𝝅/2.