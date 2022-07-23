Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. sin 75°
Find all solutions of each equation. tan x = 0
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Key Concepts
Definition of the Tangent Function
Solutions of tan x = 0 on the Unit Circle
General Solution for Trigonometric Equations
Use a sum or difference formula to find the exact value of each expression. tan 5𝝅/12
Be sure that you've familiarized yourself with the second set of formulas presented in this section by working C5–C8 in the Concept and Vocabulary Check. In Exercises 9–22, express each sum or difference as a product. If possible, find this product's exact value. cos 3x/2 + cos x/2
Use one or more of the six sum and difference identities to solve Exercises 13–54. In Exercises 13–24, find the exact value of each expression. cos(135° + 30°)
Verify each identity. cos² θ (1 + tan² θ) = 1
In Exercises 12–18, solve each equation on the interval [0, 2𝝅). Use exact values where possible or give approximate solutions correct to four decimal places. 2 sin² x + cos x = 1