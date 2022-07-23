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Ch. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Trigonometric Identities and EquationsProblem 17
Chapter 3, Problem 17

Find all solutions of each equation. tan x = 0

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Recall that the tangent function is defined as \(\tan x = \frac{\sin x}{\cos x}\), and it equals zero when the numerator, \(\sin x\), is zero (provided \(\cos x \neq 0\)).
Set the equation \(\tan x = 0\) equivalent to \(\sin x = 0\) because \(\tan x = 0\) when \(\sin x = 0\).
Find all angles \(x\) where \(\sin x = 0\). The sine function is zero at integer multiples of \(\pi\), so \(x = n\pi\), where \(n\) is any integer.
Write the general solution as \(x = n\pi\), where \(n \in \mathbb{Z}\) (the set of all integers).
If the problem specifies a domain (such as \(0 \leq x < 2\pi\)), list all values of \(x\) within that domain by substituting integer values of \(n\) accordingly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of the Tangent Function

The tangent of an angle in a right triangle is the ratio of the opposite side to the adjacent side. In the unit circle, tan x is the ratio of the y-coordinate to the x-coordinate of the point on the circle. Understanding this helps identify where tan x equals zero.
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Introduction to Tangent Graph

Solutions of tan x = 0 on the Unit Circle

The equation tan x = 0 means the tangent value is zero, which occurs when the sine of x is zero and cosine is nonzero. On the unit circle, this happens at angles where the point lies on the x-axis, specifically at x = nπ, where n is any integer.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle

General Solution for Trigonometric Equations

Trigonometric equations often have infinitely many solutions due to periodicity. For tan x = 0, the general solution is expressed as x = nπ, where n is any integer, capturing all angles coterminal with the principal solutions.
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How to Solve Linear Trigonometric Equations
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