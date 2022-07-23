Textbook Question
In Exercises 40–41, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 12i - 8j, w = 2i + 3j
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In Exercises 40–41, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.
v = 12i - 8j, w = 2i + 3j
In Exercises 39–40, find h to the nearest tenth.
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In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 3i - 4j
In Exercises 42–43, find projᵥᵥv. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂ where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w.
v = -2i + 5j, w = 5i + 4j
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 8i - 6j
In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 6i