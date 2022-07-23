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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 41
Chapter 4, Problem 41

In Exercises 39–42, let u = -i + j, v = 3i - 2j, and w = -5j. Find each specified scalar or vector.
projᵤ (v + w)

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First, find the vector sum \( \mathbf{v} + \mathbf{w} \). Given \( \mathbf{v} = 3\mathbf{i} - 2\mathbf{j} \) and \( \mathbf{w} = -5\mathbf{j} \), add the corresponding components: \( \mathbf{v} + \mathbf{w} = (3\mathbf{i} - 2\mathbf{j}) + (0\mathbf{i} - 5\mathbf{j}) = 3\mathbf{i} + (-2 - 5)\mathbf{j} = 3\mathbf{i} - 7\mathbf{j} \).
Recall the formula for the projection of a vector \( \mathbf{a} \) onto another vector \( \mathbf{b} \): \[ \text{proj}_{\mathbf{b}} \mathbf{a} = \left( \frac{\mathbf{a} \cdot \mathbf{b}}{\mathbf{b} \cdot \mathbf{b}} \right) \mathbf{b} \] Here, \( \mathbf{a} = \mathbf{v} + \mathbf{w} \) and \( \mathbf{b} = \mathbf{u} = -\mathbf{i} + \mathbf{j} \).
Calculate the dot product \( (\mathbf{v} + \mathbf{w}) \cdot \mathbf{u} \). Using the components: \[ (3, -7) \cdot (-1, 1) = 3 \times (-1) + (-7) \times 1 = -3 - 7 = -10 \]
Calculate the dot product \( \mathbf{u} \cdot \mathbf{u} \) to find the denominator: \[ (-1, 1) \cdot (-1, 1) = (-1)^2 + 1^2 = 1 + 1 = 2 \]
Substitute these values into the projection formula: \[ \text{proj}_{\mathbf{u}} (\mathbf{v} + \mathbf{w}) = \left( \frac{-10}{2} \right) \mathbf{u} = -5 \mathbf{u} \] This means multiply each component of \( \mathbf{u} \) by \( -5 \) to get the projection vector.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Addition

Vector addition involves combining two or more vectors by adding their corresponding components. For example, if u = ai + bj and v = ci + dj, then u + v = (a + c)i + (b + d)j. This operation is essential to find the resultant vector before projection.
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Vector Projection

The projection of a vector a onto another vector b, denoted proj_b(a), is the vector component of a in the direction of b. It is calculated as (a · b / |b|^2) times vector b, where '·' is the dot product and |b| is the magnitude of b. This concept helps find how much of one vector lies along another.
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Introduction to Vectors

Dot Product of Vectors

The dot product of two vectors a and b is a scalar found by multiplying corresponding components and summing the results: a · b = a₁b₁ + a₂b₂. It measures the extent to which two vectors point in the same direction and is crucial for calculating projections.
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Introduction to Dot Product
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 40–41, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.

v = 12i - 8j, w = 2i + 3j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–40, find h to the nearest tenth.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.

v = 3i - 4j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 42–43, find projᵥᵥv. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂ where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w.

v = -2i + 5j, w = 5i + 4j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.

v = 8i - 6j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.

v = 6i

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