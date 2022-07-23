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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 41
Chapter 4, Problem 41

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 3i - 4j

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Identify the given vector \( \mathbf{v} = 3\mathbf{i} - 4\mathbf{j} \). This means the vector components are \( v_x = 3 \) and \( v_y = -4 \).
Calculate the magnitude (length) of the vector \( \mathbf{v} \) using the formula: \[ \text{magnitude} = ||\mathbf{v}|| = \sqrt{v_x^2 + v_y^2} \] Substitute the components to get: \[ ||\mathbf{v}|| = \sqrt{3^2 + (-4)^2} \]
Simplify the expression inside the square root to find the magnitude, but do not calculate the final numeric value yet.
To find the unit vector \( \mathbf{u} \) in the same direction as \( \mathbf{v} \), divide each component of \( \mathbf{v} \) by its magnitude: \[ \mathbf{u} = \left( \frac{v_x}{||\mathbf{v}||}, \frac{v_y}{||\mathbf{v}||} \right) \]
Write the unit vector explicitly as: \[ \mathbf{u} = \frac{1}{||\mathbf{v}||} (3\mathbf{i} - 4\mathbf{j}) \] This expresses the unit vector in the same direction as \( \mathbf{v} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Components and Notation

A vector in two dimensions is expressed in terms of its components along the x and y axes, often written as v = ai + bj, where i and j are unit vectors in the x and y directions. Understanding this notation helps in identifying the vector's direction and magnitude.
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i & j Notation

Magnitude of a Vector

The magnitude (or length) of a vector v = ai + bj is found using the Pythagorean theorem: |v| = √(a² + b²). This scalar value represents the distance from the origin to the point (a, b) and is essential for normalizing the vector.
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Finding Magnitude of a Vector

Unit Vector and Normalization

A unit vector has a magnitude of 1 and points in the same direction as the original vector. To find it, divide each component of the vector by its magnitude, resulting in a vector of length one that preserves the original direction.
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Unit Vector in the Direction of a Given Vector
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 40–41, use the dot product to determine whether v and w are orthogonal.

v = 12i - 8j, w = 2i + 3j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–40, find h to the nearest tenth.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 42–43, find projᵥᵥv. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂ where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w.

v = -2i + 5j, w = 5i + 4j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.

v = 8i - 6j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–42, find a to the nearest tenth.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–42, let u = -i + j, v = 3i - 2j, and w = -5j. Find each specified scalar or vector.

projᵤ (v + w)

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