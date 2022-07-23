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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 42
Chapter 4, Problem 42

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.
v = 8i - 6j

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Identify the given vector \( \mathbf{v} = 8\mathbf{i} - 6\mathbf{j} \). This means the vector has components \( x = 8 \) and \( y = -6 \).
Calculate the magnitude (length) of the vector \( \mathbf{v} \) using the formula: \[ \|\mathbf{v}\| = \sqrt{(x)^2 + (y)^2} = \sqrt{8^2 + (-6)^2} \]
Simplify the expression under the square root to find the magnitude: \[ \|\mathbf{v}\| = \sqrt{64 + 36} \]
To find the unit vector in the same direction as \( \mathbf{v} \), divide each component of \( \mathbf{v} \) by its magnitude: \[ \mathbf{u} = \left( \frac{8}{\|\mathbf{v}\|}, \frac{-6}{\|\mathbf{v}\|} \right) \]
Express the unit vector \( \mathbf{u} \) in terms of \( \mathbf{i} \) and \( \mathbf{j} \): \[ \mathbf{u} = \frac{8}{\|\mathbf{v}\|} \mathbf{i} - \frac{6}{\|\mathbf{v}\|} \mathbf{j} \]

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Components and Notation

A vector in two dimensions is expressed using unit vectors i and j, representing the x and y directions respectively. For example, v = 8i - 6j means the vector has an x-component of 8 and a y-component of -6. Understanding this notation is essential for manipulating and analyzing vectors.
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i & j Notation

Magnitude of a Vector

The magnitude (or length) of a vector v = ai + bj is found using the Pythagorean theorem: |v| = √(a² + b²). This scalar value represents the distance from the origin to the point defined by the vector components and is crucial for normalizing vectors.
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Finding Magnitude of a Vector

Unit Vector and Direction

A unit vector has a magnitude of 1 and points in the same direction as the original vector. It is found by dividing each component of the vector by its magnitude, effectively scaling the vector to length one while preserving direction.
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Finding Direction of a Vector
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–40, find h to the nearest tenth.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.

v = 3i - 4j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 43–44, find the angle, in degrees, between v and w.

v = 2 cos(4π/3) i + 2 sin(4π/3) j, w = 3 cos(3π/2) i + 3 sin(3π/2) j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 42–43, find projᵥᵥv. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂ where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w.

v = -2i + 5j, w = 5i + 4j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–42, find a to the nearest tenth.

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–42, let u = -i + j, v = 3i - 2j, and w = -5j. Find each specified scalar or vector.

projᵤ (v + w)

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