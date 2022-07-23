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Ch. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; Vectors
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 4 - Laws of Sines and Cosines; VectorsProblem 42
Chapter 4, Problem 42

In Exercises 41–42, find a to the nearest tenth.
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1
Identify the specific trigonometric problem or triangle given in the exercise to understand what 'a' represents (e.g., a side length or an angle).
Determine which trigonometric function or theorem applies based on the information provided (such as sine, cosine, tangent, or the Pythagorean theorem).
Set up the appropriate equation using the chosen trigonometric ratio. For example, if you know an angle and a side, use \(\sin \theta = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\), \(\cos \theta = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\), or \(\tan \theta = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}}\).
Solve the equation algebraically for 'a' by isolating it on one side of the equation.
Use a calculator to evaluate the trigonometric function and then round the result for 'a' to the nearest tenth as required.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding the Variable 'a' in Trigonometric Context

In trigonometry problems, the variable 'a' often represents a side length or an angle measure within a triangle. Identifying what 'a' stands for is crucial to applying the correct formulas or theorems, such as the Law of Sines or Cosines, to find its value accurately.
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Application of Trigonometric Ratios and Laws

Solving for 'a' typically involves using trigonometric ratios (sine, cosine, tangent) or laws like the Law of Sines or Law of Cosines. These relationships connect angles and sides in triangles, enabling calculation of unknown values when given sufficient information.
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Intro to Law of Sines

Rounding and Precision in Final Answers

The instruction to find 'a' to the nearest tenth highlights the importance of rounding in trigonometric calculations. After computing the value, it must be rounded appropriately to ensure the answer is both accurate and presented in a standardized format.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.


v = 4i - 2j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.

v = 3i - 2j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.

v = 3i - 4j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 43–44, find the angle, in degrees, between v and w.

v = 2 cos(4π/3) i + 2 sin(4π/3) j, w = 3 cos(3π/2) i + 3 sin(3π/2) j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 42–43, find projᵥᵥv. Then decompose v into two vectors, v₁ and v₂ where v₁ is parallel to w and v₂ is orthogonal to w.

v = -2i + 5j, w = 5i + 4j

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 39–46, find the unit vector that has the same direction as the vector v.

v = 8i - 6j

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