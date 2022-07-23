Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–48, the rectangular coordinates of a point are given. Find polar coordinates of each point. Express θ in radians. (−√3,−1)
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In Exercises 41–48, the rectangular coordinates of a point are given. Find polar coordinates of each point. Express θ in radians. (−√3,−1)
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. x² + y² = 9
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.
( −6 − √(−12)) / 48
In Exercises 1–10, indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (3, π)
Evaluate x² − 2x + 2 for x = 1 + i.
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. (√3 − i)⁶