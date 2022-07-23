Evaluate x² − 2x + 2 for x = 1 + i.

Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–48, the rectangular coordinates of a point are given. Find polar coordinates of each point. Express θ in radians. (−√3,−1)
581
views
In Exercises 41–48, the rectangular coordinates of a point are given. Find polar coordinates of each point. Express θ in radians. (−√3,−1)
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. x² + y² = 9
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.
( −6 − √(−12)) / 48
Evaluate x²+19 / 2−x for x = 3i.
Convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
y = 3
In Exercises 1–10, plot each complex number and find its absolute value. z = 3 + 2i