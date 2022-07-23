Textbook Question
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. (x − 2)² + y² = 4
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In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. (x − 2)² + y² = 4
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. x² + y² = 9
Evaluate x²+19 / 2−x for x = 3i.
Convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.
y = 3
Evaluate x² − 2x + 2 for x = 1 + i.
In Exercises 1–10, plot each complex number and find its absolute value. z = 3 + 2i