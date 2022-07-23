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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 5.3.53
Chapter 5, Problem 5.3.53

In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. x² + y² = 9

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Recall the relationship between rectangular coordinates (x, y) and polar coordinates (r, \(\theta\)): \(x = r \cos{\theta}\) and \(y = r \sin{\theta}\).
Substitute \(x = r \cos{\theta}\) and \(y = r \sin{\theta}\) into the given equation \(x^{2} + y^{2} = 9\) to rewrite it in terms of \(r\) and \(\theta\).
After substitution, the equation becomes \((r \cos{\theta})^{2} + (r \sin{\theta})^{2} = 9\).
Simplify the left side using the Pythagorean identity \(\cos^{2}{\theta} + \sin^{2}{\theta} = 1\), resulting in \(r^{2} (\cos^{2}{\theta} + \sin^{2}{\theta}) = r^{2} = 9\).
Solve for \(r\) by taking the square root of both sides, giving \(r = \pm 3\). Since \(r\) represents a distance, consider the positive value \(r = 3\) as the polar equation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rectangular and Polar Coordinate Systems

Rectangular coordinates represent points using (x, y) on a plane, while polar coordinates use (r, θ), where r is the distance from the origin and θ is the angle from the positive x-axis. Understanding how these systems relate is essential for converting equations between them.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Conversion Formulas Between Coordinates

The key formulas for conversion are x = r cos(θ) and y = r sin(θ). Additionally, r² = x² + y². These relationships allow us to rewrite rectangular equations in terms of r and θ, facilitating the conversion process.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Expressing r in Terms of θ

After substituting x and y with their polar equivalents, the goal is to isolate r as a function of θ. This often involves algebraic manipulation and using trigonometric identities to rewrite the equation in the form r = f(θ).
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–48, the rectangular coordinates of a point are given. Find polar coordinates of each point. Express θ in radians. (−√3,−1)

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In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.

( −6 − √(−12)) / 48

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Textbook Question

Convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.

y = 3

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–10, indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (3, π)

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In Exercises 1–10, plot each complex number and find its absolute value. z = 3 + 2i

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