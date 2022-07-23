Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 7
Chapter 5, Problem 7

Indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (3, −135°)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that polar coordinates are given in the form \((r, \theta)\), where \(r\) is the distance from the origin and \(\theta\) is the angle measured counterclockwise from the positive x-axis.
Note that the given point is \((3, -135^\circ)\). Since the angle is negative, convert it to a positive angle by adding \(360^\circ\): \(-135^\circ + 360^\circ = 225^\circ\).
Plot the point by moving a distance of 3 units from the origin in the direction of \(225^\circ\). This angle lies in the third quadrant of the Cartesian plane.
Identify which labeled point (A, B, C, or D) on the graph corresponds to the location at \(3\) units from the origin along the \(225^\circ\) direction.
Confirm your choice by checking the position of the point relative to the axes and the given labels on the graph.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates System

Polar coordinates represent points in a plane using a distance from the origin (radius) and an angle measured from the positive x-axis. Each point is given as (r, θ), where r is the radius and θ is the angle in degrees or radians.
Recommended video:
05:32
Intro to Polar Coordinates

Negative Angles in Polar Coordinates

A negative angle in polar coordinates means measuring the angle clockwise from the positive x-axis. For example, −135° is equivalent to rotating 135° clockwise, which can be converted to a positive angle by adding 360°, resulting in 225°.
Recommended video:
05:32
Intro to Polar Coordinates

Plotting Points with Negative Radius

If the radius r is positive, the point lies in the direction of the angle θ. If r is negative, the point is plotted in the opposite direction of θ by rotating 180°. In this question, r is positive, so the point lies 3 units from the origin at the angle −135°.
Recommended video:
4:29
Graphing Two Variable Equations by Plotting Points
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 6 / 5+i

703
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = (60 cos 30°)t, y = 5 + (60 sin 30°)t − 16t²; t = 2

742
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 8i − (14 − 9i)

655
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–58, the parametric equations of four plane curves are given. Graph each plane curve and determine how they differ from each other. x = t and y = t² − 4

845
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operation. Leave answers in polar form. [2(cos 10° + i sin 10°)]⁵

591
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 2 + 3 cos t, y = 4 + 2 sin t; t = π

736
views