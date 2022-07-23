In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 6 / 5+i
Indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (3, −135°)
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Key Concepts
Polar Coordinates System
Negative Angles in Polar Coordinates
Plotting Points with Negative Radius
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = (60 cos 30°)t, y = 5 + (60 sin 30°)t − 16t²; t = 2
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 8i − (14 − 9i)
In Exercises 57–58, the parametric equations of four plane curves are given. Graph each plane curve and determine how they differ from each other. x = t and y = t² − 4
Perform the indicated operation. Leave answers in polar form. [2(cos 10° + i sin 10°)]⁵
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 2 + 3 cos t, y = 4 + 2 sin t; t = π