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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 7
Chapter 5, Problem 7

In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 8i − (14 − 9i)

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1
Identify the expression to simplify: \(8i - (14 - 9i)\).
Distribute the negative sign across the terms inside the parentheses: \(8i - 14 + 9i\).
Group the real parts and the imaginary parts separately: \((-14) + (8i + 9i)\).
Combine like terms: the real part remains \(-14\), and the imaginary parts add up to \$17i$.
Write the final expression in standard form \(a + bi\): \(-14 + 17i\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers and Standard Form

Complex numbers are expressed in the form a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. The standard form ensures clarity in addition, subtraction, and other operations by separating real and imaginary components.
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Addition and Subtraction of Complex Numbers

To add or subtract complex numbers, combine their real parts and imaginary parts separately. For example, (a + bi) - (c + di) = (a - c) + (b - d)i, maintaining the standard form.
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Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers

Distributive Property in Algebra

The distributive property allows you to remove parentheses by multiplying a term outside the parentheses by each term inside. For example, a(b - c) = ab - ac, which is essential when subtracting complex numbers with parentheses.
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