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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 6
Chapter 5, Problem 6

In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 6 / 5+i

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Identify the given expression: \(\frac{6}{5+i}\). The goal is to write this expression in standard form, which means expressing it as \(a + bi\), where \(a\) and \(b\) are real numbers.
To eliminate the imaginary unit \(i\) from the denominator, multiply both the numerator and the denominator by the complex conjugate of the denominator. The complex conjugate of \(5 + i\) is \(5 - i\).
Multiply numerator and denominator by \(5 - i\): \(\frac{6}{5+i} \times \frac{5 - i}{5 - i} = \frac{6(5 - i)}{(5+i)(5 - i)}\).
Expand the numerator: \(6(5 - i) = 30 - 6i\). Expand the denominator using the difference of squares formula: \((5+i)(5 - i) = 5^2 - i^2 = 25 - (-1) = 25 + 1 = 26\).
Write the expression as \(\frac{30 - 6i}{26}\), then separate into real and imaginary parts: \(\frac{30}{26} - \frac{6}{26}i\). Simplify the fractions if possible to get the final standard form \(a + bi\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers and Standard Form

Complex numbers are expressed in the form a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. Writing a complex number in standard form means expressing it explicitly as a sum of its real and imaginary components.
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Rationalizing the Denominator

When dividing by a complex number, the denominator is often rationalized by multiplying numerator and denominator by the complex conjugate of the denominator. This process eliminates the imaginary part from the denominator, simplifying the expression.
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Complex Conjugate

The complex conjugate of a number a + bi is a - bi. Multiplying a complex number by its conjugate results in a real number, specifically a^2 + b^2, which is useful for simplifying division involving complex numbers.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = (60 cos 30°)t, y = 5 + (60 sin 30°)t − 16t²; t = 2

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 8i − (14 − 9i)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–58, the parametric equations of four plane curves are given. Graph each plane curve and determine how they differ from each other. x = t and y = t² − 4

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Textbook Question

Indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (3, −135°)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 2 + 3 cos t, y = 4 + 2 sin t; t = π

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. r = 5 csc θ

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