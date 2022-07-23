In Exercises 61–63, test for symmetry with respect to
a. the polar axis.
b. the line θ = π/2.
c. the pole.
r = 5 + 3 cos θ
In Exercises 61–63, test for symmetry with respect to
a. the polar axis.
b. the line θ = π/2.
c. the pole.
r = 5 + 3 cos θ
In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 6 / 5+i
Indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (3, −135°)
In Exercises 64–70, graph each polar equation. Be sure to test for symmetry. r = 2 + 2 sin θ
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 2 + 3 cos t, y = 4 + 2 sin t; t = π
In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. r = 5 csc θ