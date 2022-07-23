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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 5.5.57a
Chapter 5, Problem 5.5.57a

In Exercises 57–58, the parametric equations of four plane curves are given. Graph each plane curve and determine how they differ from each other. x = t and y = t² − 4

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1
Identify the parametric equations given: \(x = t\) and \(y = t^{2} - 4\). These describe a curve in the plane where \(t\) is the parameter.
Express \(y\) in terms of \(x\) by eliminating the parameter \(t\). Since \(x = t\), substitute \(t\) with \(x\) in the equation for \(y\) to get \(y = x^{2} - 4\).
Recognize that the equation \(y = x^{2} - 4\) represents a parabola opening upwards, shifted downward by 4 units along the \(y\)-axis.
To graph the curve, plot points by choosing values of \(t\) (or \(x\)), compute corresponding \(y\) values using \(y = t^{2} - 4\), and plot \((x, y)\) pairs on the coordinate plane.
Compare this curve to other given parametric curves by analyzing their equations, shapes, and shifts to understand how they differ in position, orientation, or form.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations

Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, usually denoted as t. Instead of y as a function of x, both x and y depend on t, allowing the description of more complex curves and motions.
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Graphing Parametric Curves

To graph parametric curves, compute pairs (x(t), y(t)) for various values of t and plot these points. This method helps visualize the shape and direction of the curve, revealing features like symmetry, intercepts, and turning points.
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Comparing Plane Curves

Comparing plane curves involves analyzing differences in shape, orientation, and position. By examining their parametric forms and graphs, one can identify how changes in equations affect the curve’s geometry and behavior.
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Introduction to Parametric Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–63, test for symmetry with respect to

a. the polar axis.

b. the line θ = π/2.

c. the pole.

r = 5 + 3 cos θ

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 6 / 5+i

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Textbook Question

Indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (3, −135°)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 64–70, graph each polar equation. Be sure to test for symmetry. r = 2 + 2 sin θ

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 2 + 3 cos t, y = 4 + 2 sin t; t = π

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. r = 5 csc θ

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