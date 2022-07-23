In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 6 / 5+i
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 6
Chapter 5, Problem 6
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 2 + 3 cos t, y = 4 + 2 sin t; t = π
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Identify the parametric equations given: \(x = 2 + 3 \cos t\) and \(y = 4 + 2 \sin t\).
Substitute the given value of the parameter \(t = \pi\) into the equation for \(x\): calculate \(x = 2 + 3 \cos \pi\).
Recall the value of \(\cos \pi\), which is \(-1\), and use it to simplify the expression for \(x\).
Substitute the same value \(t = \pi\) into the equation for \(y\): calculate \(y = 4 + 2 \sin \pi\).
Recall the value of \(\sin \pi\), which is \(0\), and use it to simplify the expression for \(y\). The coordinates of the point are then \((x, y)\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parametric Equations
Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, often denoted as t. Instead of y as a function of x, both x and y depend on t, allowing the description of more complex curves like ellipses or circles.
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Evaluating Trigonometric Functions at Specific Angles
To find coordinates for a given parameter t, substitute t into the trigonometric functions (cos t and sin t). Knowing exact values of sine and cosine at common angles like π is essential for accurate calculation of points on the curve.
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Coordinate Calculation from Parametric Form
Once the parameter value is substituted, calculate x and y by evaluating the expressions. This process converts the parametric form into a specific point (x, y) on the plane, representing the location on the curve at that parameter.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 8i − (14 − 9i)
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 57–58, the parametric equations of four plane curves are given. Graph each plane curve and determine how they differ from each other. x = t and y = t² − 4
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Textbook Question
Indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (3, −135°)
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In Exercises 64–70, graph each polar equation. Be sure to test for symmetry. r = 2 + 2 sin θ
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Textbook Question
In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. r = 5 csc θ
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