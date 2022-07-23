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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 1
Chapter 5, Problem 1

In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (8 − 3i) − (17 − 7i)

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1
Identify the problem as a subtraction of two complex numbers: \((8 - 3i) - (17 - 7i)\).
Recall that to subtract complex numbers, subtract their real parts and their imaginary parts separately.
Subtract the real parts: \(8 - 17\).
Subtract the imaginary parts: \(-3i - (-7i)\), which simplifies to \(-3i + 7i\).
Combine the results from the real and imaginary parts to write the answer in standard form \(a + bi\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers and Standard Form

Complex numbers are expressed in the form a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. The standard form refers to writing the result explicitly as a sum of a real number and an imaginary number, making it easier to interpret and use in further calculations.
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Addition and Subtraction of Complex Numbers

To add or subtract complex numbers, combine their real parts and their imaginary parts separately. For example, (a + bi) - (c + di) equals (a - c) + (b - d)i. This operation follows the same rules as combining like terms in algebra.
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Imaginary Unit Properties

The imaginary unit i is defined such that i² = -1. Understanding this property is essential when simplifying expressions involving complex numbers, especially when multiplying or dividing, though it is less directly involved in simple addition or subtraction.
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In Exercises 1–10, indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (3, 225°)

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In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (7 + 2i) + (1 − 4i)

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In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 3 − 5t, y = 4 + 2t; t = 1

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In Exercises 1–3, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (6 − 7i)(2 + 5i)

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In Exercises 1–10, plot each complex number and find its absolute value. z = 4i

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