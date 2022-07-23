In Exercises 1–10, indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (3, 225°)
Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 1
Chapter 5, Problem 1
In Exercises 1–3, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (6 − 7i)(2 + 5i)
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Recall that to multiply two complex numbers, we use the distributive property (FOIL method): \((a + bi)(c + di) = ac + adi + bci + bdi^2\).
Apply the distributive property to \((6 - 7i)(2 + 5i)\): multiply each term in the first parenthesis by each term in the second parenthesis.
Calculate each product: \(6 \times 2\), \(6 \times 5i\), \(-7i \times 2\), and \(-7i \times 5i\).
Remember that \(i^2 = -1\), so replace \(i^2\) with \(-1\) in the expression.
Combine the real parts and the imaginary parts separately to write the result in standard form \(a + bi\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Complex Number Multiplication
Multiplying complex numbers involves using the distributive property (FOIL method) to expand the product. Each term in the first complex number is multiplied by each term in the second, combining like terms and applying the rule i² = -1 to simplify.
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Standard Form of a Complex Number
The standard form of a complex number is expressed as a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. After multiplication, the result should be simplified and rearranged to clearly separate the real and imaginary components.
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Imaginary Unit Properties
The imaginary unit i is defined such that i² = -1. This property is essential when simplifying products involving i, as it allows conversion of i² terms into real numbers, enabling the expression to be written in standard form.
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