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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 1
Chapter 5, Problem 1

In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. (7 + 2i) + (1 − 4i)

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1
Identify the problem as adding two complex numbers: \((7 + 2i)\) and \((1 - 4i)\).
Recall that to add complex numbers, you add their real parts together and their imaginary parts together separately.
Add the real parts: \(7 + 1\).
Add the imaginary parts: \(2i + (-4i)\).
Combine the results to write the sum in standard form \(a + bi\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers and Their Standard Form

A complex number is expressed as a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the imaginary part. The standard form refers to writing complex numbers explicitly in this format, which helps in performing arithmetic operations clearly.
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Addition and Subtraction of Complex Numbers

To add or subtract complex numbers, combine their real parts and their imaginary parts separately. For example, (a + bi) + (c + di) = (a + c) + (b + d)i, ensuring the result remains in standard form.
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Imaginary Unit i and Its Properties

The imaginary unit i is defined by i² = -1. Understanding this property is essential when simplifying expressions involving complex numbers, especially when multiplying or combining terms with i.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–10, indicate if the point with the given polar coordinates is represented by A, B, C, or D on the graph. (3, 225°)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 3 − 5t, y = 4 + 2t; t = 1

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–3, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (6 − 7i)(2 + 5i)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (8 − 3i) − (17 − 7i)

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