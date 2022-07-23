Textbook Question
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. (x − 2)² + y² = 4
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In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. (x − 2)² + y² = 4
In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ. x² + y² = 9
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form.
( −6 − √(−12)) / 48
Evaluate x²+19 / 2−x for x = 3i.
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 4 + 2 cos t, y = 3 + 5 sin t; t = π/2
Evaluate x² − 2x + 2 for x = 1 + i.