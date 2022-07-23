In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r cos θ = −3
In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex cube roots of −1
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Key Concepts
Complex Roots of Unity
Polar and Rectangular Forms of Complex Numbers
De Moivre's Theorem
In Exercises 35–44, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = cos θ/2
In Exercises 27–36, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 20(cos 205° + i sin 205°)
In Exercises 33–40, polar coordinates of a point are given. Find the rectangular coordinates of each point. (4, 90°)
In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞.
x = 2 + 4 cos t, y = −1 + 3 sin t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π
In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex cube roots of 8i