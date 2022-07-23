Textbook Question
In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex cube roots of −1
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In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex cube roots of −1
In Exercises 13–34, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r cos θ = −3
In Exercises 35–44, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = cos θ/2
In Exercises 27–36, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 20(cos 205° + i sin 205°)
In Exercises 33–40, polar coordinates of a point are given. Find the rectangular coordinates of each point. (4, 90°)
In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex fifth roots of −1 − i