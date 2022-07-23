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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 35
Chapter 5, Problem 35

In Exercises 35–44, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = cos θ/2

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Identify the given polar equation: \(r = \cos \frac{\theta}{2}\).
Test for symmetry about the polar axis (the horizontal axis): Replace \(\theta\) with \(-\theta\) and check if the equation remains unchanged. That is, check if \(r(\theta) = r(-\theta)\).
Test for symmetry about the line \(\theta = \frac{\pi}{2}\) (the vertical axis): Replace \(\theta\) with \(\pi - \theta\) and check if the equation remains unchanged. That is, check if \(r(\theta) = r(\pi - \theta)\).
Test for symmetry about the pole (origin): Replace \(r\) with \(-r\) and \(\theta\) with \(\theta + \pi\) and check if the equation remains unchanged. That is, check if \(r(\theta) = -r(\theta + \pi)\).
Use the results of the symmetry tests to determine which symmetries the graph has, then plot points for various values of \(\theta\) to sketch the graph of \(r = \cos \frac{\theta}{2}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates and Polar Equations

Polar coordinates represent points using a radius r and an angle θ from the positive x-axis. Polar equations express r as a function of θ, describing curves in the plane. Understanding how to interpret and plot these equations is essential for graphing.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Symmetry Tests in Polar Graphs

Symmetry in polar graphs can be tested about the polar axis, the line θ = π/2, and the pole (origin). These tests involve substituting -θ, π - θ, or -r into the equation to check if the equation remains unchanged, helping to simplify graphing.
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Cardioids

Graphing r = cos(θ/2)

The equation r = cos(θ/2) involves a half-angle, which affects the periodicity and shape of the graph. Recognizing how the cosine function behaves with θ/2 helps predict the number of petals or loops and their orientation in the polar plot.
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Graphing Intercepts
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