In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex cube roots of −1
In Exercises 27–36, write each complex number in rectangular form. If necessary, round to the nearest tenth. 20(cos 205° + i sin 205°)
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Polar and Rectangular Forms of Complex Numbers
Conversion from Polar to Rectangular Form
Trigonometric Function Evaluation and Rounding
In Exercises 35–44, test for symmetry and then graph each polar equation. r = cos θ/2
In Exercises 33–40, polar coordinates of a point are given. Find the rectangular coordinates of each point. (4, 90°)
In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞.
x = 2 + 4 cos t, y = −1 + 3 sin t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π
In Exercises 29–36, simplify and write the result in standard form. ____________ √1² − 4 ⋅ 0.5 ⋅ 5
In Exercises 32–35, find all the complex roots. Write roots in rectangular form. The complex fifth roots of −1 − i