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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 5.2.54
Chapter 5, Problem 5.2.54

In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [2(cos 10° + i sin 10°)]³

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Identify the complex number in polar form: \(2(\cos 10^\circ + i \sin 10^\circ)\), where the modulus \(r = 2\) and the argument \(\theta = 10^\circ\).
Recall DeMoivre's Theorem, which states that for a complex number in polar form, \((r(\cos \theta + i \sin \theta))^n = r^n (\cos n\theta + i \sin n\theta)\).
Apply DeMoivre's Theorem with \(n = 3\): compute the new modulus as \(r^3 = 2^3\) and the new argument as \(3 \times 10^\circ\).
Write the result in polar form: \(2^3 (\cos 30^\circ + i \sin 30^\circ)\).
Convert the polar form back to rectangular form by calculating \(2^3 \cos 30^\circ\) for the real part and \(2^3 \sin 30^\circ\) for the imaginary part.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DeMoivre's Theorem

DeMoivre's Theorem states that for a complex number in polar form, (r(cos θ + i sin θ))^n = r^n (cos nθ + i sin nθ). It allows raising complex numbers to integer powers by multiplying the angle and raising the magnitude to the power.
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Powers Of Complex Numbers In Polar Form (DeMoivre's Theorem)

Polar and Rectangular Forms of Complex Numbers

Complex numbers can be expressed in polar form as r(cos θ + i sin θ), where r is the magnitude and θ the argument, or in rectangular form as a + bi, where a and b are real numbers. Converting between these forms is essential for interpreting results.
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Converting Complex Numbers from Polar to Rectangular Form

Conversion from Polar to Rectangular Form

After applying DeMoivre's Theorem, the result is in polar form. To write the answer in rectangular form, use a = r cos θ and b = r sin θ to find the real and imaginary parts, respectively, expressing the complex number as a + bi.
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Converting Complex Numbers from Polar to Rectangular Form
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.


x² + y² = 16

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 45–52, use your answers from Exercises 41–44 and the parametric equations given in Exercises 41–44 to find a set of parametric equations for the conic section or the line.


Hyperbola: Vertices: (4,0) and (−4,0); Foci: (6,0) and (−6,0)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 45–52, find the quotient z₁/z₂ of the complex numbers. Leave answers in polar form. In Exercises 49–50, express the argument as an angle between 0° and 360°.

z₁ = 20(cos 75° + i sin 75°)

z₂ = 4(cos 25° + i sin 25°)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 49–58, convert each rectangular equation to a polar equation that expresses r in terms of θ.


x² + (y + 3)² = 9

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 41–48, the rectangular coordinates of a point are given. Find polar coordinates of each point. Express θ in radians. (5, 0)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [1/2 (cos π/10 + i sin π/10)]⁵

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