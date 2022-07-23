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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 5.RE.57
Chapter 5, Problem 5.RE.57

In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. r = 5 csc θ

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1
Recall the relationships between polar and rectangular coordinates: \(x = r \cos \theta\), \(y = r \sin \theta\), and \(r^2 = x^2 + y^2\).
Given the polar equation \(r = 5 \csc \theta\), rewrite \(\csc \theta\) in terms of sine: \(\csc \theta = \frac{1}{\sin \theta}\), so the equation becomes \(r = \frac{5}{\sin \theta}\).
Multiply both sides of the equation by \(\sin \theta\) to get \(r \sin \theta = 5\).
Use the relationship \(y = r \sin \theta\) to substitute and rewrite the equation as \(y = 5\).
Interpret the rectangular equation \(y = 5\): this represents a horizontal line 5 units above the x-axis. In the polar coordinate system, this corresponds to all points where the vertical coordinate is 5.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar and Rectangular Coordinate Systems

Polar coordinates represent points using a radius and an angle (r, θ), while rectangular coordinates use (x, y) positions on a plane. Understanding how these systems relate is essential for converting equations and interpreting graphs in both formats.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Conversion Formulas Between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates

Key formulas link polar and rectangular coordinates: x = r cos θ, y = r sin θ, and r² = x² + y². These allow transformation of equations from one system to the other, enabling easier analysis and graphing.
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Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular

Trigonometric Functions and Their Reciprocal Identities

The equation involves csc θ, the reciprocal of sin θ (csc θ = 1/sin θ). Recognizing and manipulating these identities helps rewrite the polar equation in terms of x and y, facilitating conversion to rectangular form.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–63, test for symmetry with respect to

a. the polar axis.

b. the line θ = π/2.

c. the pole.

r = 5 + 3 cos θ

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–10, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 6 / 5+i

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–58, the parametric equations of four plane curves are given. Graph each plane curve and determine how they differ from each other. x = t and y = t² − 4

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. θ = 3π/4

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 64–70, graph each polar equation. Be sure to test for symmetry. r = 2 + 2 sin θ

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 2 + 3 cos t, y = 4 + 2 sin t; t = π

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