In Exercises 61–63, test for symmetry with respect to
a. the polar axis.
b. the line θ = π/2.
c. the pole.
r = 5 + 3 cos θ
In Exercises 61–63, test for symmetry with respect to
a. the polar axis.
b. the line θ = π/2.
c. the pole.
r = 5 + 3 cos θ
In Exercises 57–58, the parametric equations of four plane curves are given. Graph each plane curve and determine how they differ from each other. x = t and y = t² − 4
In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. θ = 3π/4
In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [√3 (cos (5π/18) + i sin (5π/18))]⁶
In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 2 + 3 cos t, y = 4 + 2 sin t; t = π
In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. r = 5 csc θ