Test for symmetry by checking the following: - Symmetry about the polar axis (x-axis): Replace \(\theta\) with \(-\theta\) and see if the equation remains unchanged. - Symmetry about the line \(\theta = \frac{\pi}{2}\) (y-axis): Replace \(\theta\) with \(\pi - \theta\). - Symmetry about the pole (origin): Replace \(r\) with \(-r\) and \(\theta\) with \(\theta + \pi\).