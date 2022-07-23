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Ch. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Blitzer - Trigonometry 3rd Edition
Blitzer3rd EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780137316601Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 3rd EditionCh. 5 - Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric EquationsProblem 5.RE.65
Chapter 5, Problem 5.RE.65

In Exercises 64–70, graph each polar equation. Be sure to test for symmetry. r = 2 + 2 sin θ

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1
Identify the given polar equation: \(r = 2 + 2 \sin \theta\).
Recall that \(r\) represents the radius (distance from the origin) and \(\theta\) is the angle measured from the positive x-axis in polar coordinates.
Test for symmetry by checking the following: - Symmetry about the polar axis (x-axis): Replace \(\theta\) with \(-\theta\) and see if the equation remains unchanged. - Symmetry about the line \(\theta = \frac{\pi}{2}\) (y-axis): Replace \(\theta\) with \(\pi - \theta\). - Symmetry about the pole (origin): Replace \(r\) with \(-r\) and \(\theta\) with \(\theta + \pi\).
Create a table of values by choosing several values of \(\theta\) (for example, \(0\), \(\frac{\pi}{6}\), \(\frac{\pi}{4}\), \(\frac{\pi}{2}\), etc.) and calculate the corresponding \(r\) values using the equation \(r = 2 + 2 \sin \theta\).
Plot the points \((r, \theta)\) on polar graph paper or using a graphing tool, then connect the points smoothly to visualize the curve. Observe the shape and symmetry based on your earlier tests.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates and Equations

Polar coordinates represent points in a plane using a radius and an angle (r, θ) instead of Cartesian coordinates (x, y). A polar equation expresses the radius r as a function of the angle θ, allowing the graph to be plotted by calculating r for various θ values.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Graphing Polar Equations

To graph a polar equation like r = 2 + 2 sin θ, calculate r for multiple θ values between 0 and 2π, then plot the points in polar form. Connecting these points reveals the shape, which often corresponds to known curves such as limacons or cardioids.
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Introduction to Common Polar Equations

Symmetry in Polar Graphs

Testing for symmetry helps simplify graphing and understanding polar curves. Common symmetries include symmetry about the polar axis (θ = 0), the line θ = π/2, and the pole (origin). Checking if replacing θ with -θ, π - θ, or θ + π yields the same equation indicates these symmetries.
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Cardioids
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 61–63, test for symmetry with respect to

a. the polar axis.

b. the line θ = π/2.

c. the pole.

r = 5 + 3 cos θ

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 57–58, the parametric equations of four plane curves are given. Graph each plane curve and determine how they differ from each other. x = t and y = t² − 4

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. θ = 3π/4

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 53–64, use DeMoivre's Theorem to find the indicated power of the complex number. Write answers in rectangular form. [√3 (cos (5π/18) + i sin (5π/18))]⁶

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–8, parametric equations and a value for the parameter t are given. Find the coordinates of the point on the plane curve described by the parametric equations corresponding to the given value of t. x = 2 + 3 cos t, y = 4 + 2 sin t; t = π

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 54–60, convert each polar equation to a rectangular equation. Then use your knowledge of the rectangular equation to graph the polar equation in a polar coordinate system. r = 5 csc θ

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