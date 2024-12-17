Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers Complex numbers are numbers that have a real part and an imaginary part, typically expressed in the form a + bi, where a is the real part and b is the coefficient of the imaginary unit i (where i² = -1). Understanding complex numbers is essential for performing operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division, especially when dealing with expressions that include imaginary components. Recommended video: 4:22 4:22 Dividing Complex Numbers

Division of Complex Numbers Dividing complex numbers involves multiplying the numerator and the denominator by the conjugate of the denominator. The conjugate of a complex number a + bi is a - bi. This process eliminates the imaginary part in the denominator, allowing the expression to be simplified into standard form, which is a + bi, where both a and b are real numbers. Recommended video: 4:22 4:22 Dividing Complex Numbers