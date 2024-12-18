Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
10. Parametric Equations
Eliminate the Parameter
8:34 minutes
Problem 34
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞.
x = 2 + 4 cos t, y = −1 + 3 sin t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parametric Equations
Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a variable, typically denoted as 't'. In this case, x and y are defined in terms of the trigonometric functions cosine and sine, which describe circular motion. Understanding how to manipulate these equations is essential for eliminating the parameter and finding a rectangular equation.
Recommended video:
08:02
Parameterizing Equations
Eliminating the Parameter
Eliminating the parameter involves expressing the relationship between x and y directly, without the variable 't'. This is often done by solving one of the parametric equations for 't' and substituting it into the other equation. This process is crucial for converting parametric equations into a standard form that can be easily graphed.
Recommended video:
05:59
Eliminating the Parameter
Graphing and Orientation
Graphing the resulting rectangular equation allows us to visualize the curve represented by the parametric equations. The orientation of the curve, indicated by arrows, shows the direction of increasing 't'. Understanding how to interpret and sketch these curves is important for analyzing their behavior and properties in the context of trigonometry.
Recommended video:
4:08
Graphing Intercepts
Watch next
Master Eliminating the Parameter with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice