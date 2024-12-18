Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a variable, typically denoted as 't'. In this case, x and y are defined in terms of the trigonometric functions cosine and sine, which describe circular motion. Understanding how to manipulate these equations is essential for eliminating the parameter and finding a rectangular equation. Recommended video: 08:02 08:02 Parameterizing Equations

Eliminating the Parameter Eliminating the parameter involves expressing the relationship between x and y directly, without the variable 't'. This is often done by solving one of the parametric equations for 't' and substituting it into the other equation. This process is crucial for converting parametric equations into a standard form that can be easily graphed. Recommended video: 05:59 05:59 Eliminating the Parameter