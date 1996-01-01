Complex Numbers, Polar Coordinates and Parametric Equations
Polar Coordinates
Problem 25
In Exercises 21–26, use a polar coordinate system like the one shown for Exercises 1–10 to plot each point with the given polar coordinates. Then find another representation of this point in which a. r>0, 2π < θ < 4π. b. r<0, 0. < θ < 2π. c. r>0, −2π. < θ < 0. (4, π/2)
