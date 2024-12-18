Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a variable, typically denoted as 't'. In this case, x and y are defined in terms of 't', allowing for the representation of curves that may not be easily described by a single equation. Understanding how to manipulate these equations is essential for eliminating the parameter and finding a rectangular equation. Recommended video: 08:02 08:02 Parameterizing Equations

Trigonometric Functions The functions secant (sec) and tangent (tan) are fundamental trigonometric functions that relate angles to ratios of sides in a right triangle. In the given equations, x = 5 sec(t) and y = 3 tan(t) utilize these functions to describe the relationship between x and y as 't' varies. Recognizing the properties and graphs of these functions is crucial for sketching the resulting curve. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions