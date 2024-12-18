Table of contents
10. Parametric Equations
Eliminate the Parameter
Problem 36
In Exercises 21–40, eliminate the parameter t. Then use the rectangular equation to sketch the plane curve represented by the given parametric equations. Use arrows to show the orientation of the curve corresponding to increasing values of t. (If an interval for t is not specified, assume that −∞ < t < ∞.
x = 5 sec t, y = 3 tan t
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parametric Equations
Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a variable, typically denoted as 't'. In this case, x and y are defined in terms of 't', allowing for the representation of curves that may not be easily described by a single equation. Understanding how to manipulate these equations is essential for eliminating the parameter and finding a rectangular equation.
Trigonometric Functions
The functions secant (sec) and tangent (tan) are fundamental trigonometric functions that relate angles to ratios of sides in a right triangle. In the given equations, x = 5 sec(t) and y = 3 tan(t) utilize these functions to describe the relationship between x and y as 't' varies. Recognizing the properties and graphs of these functions is crucial for sketching the resulting curve.
Rectangular Equation
A rectangular equation is a relationship between x and y that does not involve the parameter 't'. By eliminating 't' from the parametric equations, we can derive a single equation that describes the same curve in the Cartesian plane. This transformation is key to visualizing the curve and understanding its orientation as 't' increases.
