Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 47° 29' ― 71° 18'
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
1:55 minutes
Problem 52
Textbook Question
Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 55° 30' + 12° 44' ― 8° 15'
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, separate the degrees and minutes for each angle: 55° 30', 12° 44', and 8° 15'.
Add the degrees and minutes of the first two angles: add 55° and 12° for degrees, and 30' and 44' for minutes.
If the sum of the minutes is 60 or more, convert 60 minutes into 1 degree and add it to the degrees sum, then subtract 60 from the minutes sum.
Next, subtract the third angle (8° 15') from the result obtained in the previous step by subtracting degrees and minutes separately.
If the minutes in the subtraction step are negative, borrow 1 degree (which equals 60 minutes) from the degrees part, add 60 to the minutes, and then perform the subtraction.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Angle Measurement in Degrees and Minutes
Angles can be expressed in degrees (°) and minutes ('). One degree equals 60 minutes, similar to how time is measured. Understanding this notation is essential for performing accurate calculations involving angles.
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Addition and Subtraction of Angles
When adding or subtracting angles, degrees and minutes must be handled separately. If the minutes exceed 60, convert the excess into degrees. Similarly, if subtracting results in negative minutes, borrow one degree to adjust the minutes.
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Borrowing and Carrying in Angle Calculations
Borrowing and carrying are techniques used to manage minutes during addition or subtraction. For example, if minutes sum to more than 60, carry over the extra 60 minutes as one degree. If minutes are insufficient during subtraction, borrow one degree (60 minutes) to complete the operation.
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