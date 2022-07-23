Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 30°
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
3:31 minutes
Problem 26
Textbook Question
Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify all the given angles and the relationships between them in the diagram, such as complementary, supplementary, or vertical angles.
Recall that complementary angles add up to \(180^\circ\) and supplementary angles add up to \(90^\circ\). Use these relationships to set up equations involving the marked angles.
If the problem involves triangles, use the Triangle Angle Sum Theorem, which states that the sum of the interior angles of a triangle is \(180^\circ\), to write equations for the angles inside the triangle.
Solve the system of equations step-by-step to find the measure of each marked angle. This may involve substitution or elimination methods depending on the number of equations.
Double-check your answers by verifying that all angle relationships and sums are consistent with the problem's conditions.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Angle Measurement Units
Understanding how angles are measured, typically in degrees or radians, is fundamental. Degrees divide a circle into 360 parts, while radians relate the angle to the radius of a circle. Knowing how to convert between these units is often necessary for solving trigonometry problems.
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Properties of Angles
Familiarity with angle properties such as complementary, supplementary, vertical, and adjacent angles helps in determining unknown angle measures. For example, supplementary angles add up to 180°, and vertical angles are equal, which are key relationships used in many problems.
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Use of Trigonometric Ratios
Trigonometric ratios (sine, cosine, tangent) relate the angles of a triangle to the lengths of its sides. Applying these ratios allows calculation of unknown angles when side lengths are known, or vice versa, which is essential in many angle measurement problems.
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