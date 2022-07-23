Find the measure of each marked angle. See Example 2 supplementary angles with measures 6𝓍 - 4 and 8𝓍 - 12 degrees
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
1:46 minutes
Problem 40
Textbook Question
Perform each calculation. See Example 3. 75° 15' + 83° 32'
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, separate the degrees and minutes for each angle: 75° 15' and 83° 32'.
Add the minutes together: 15' + 32' = 47'.
Add the degrees together: 75° + 83° = 158°.
Since the total minutes (47') are less than 60, no need to convert minutes to degrees.
Combine the sums to get the final angle: 158° 47'.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Degrees and Minutes in Angle Measurement
Angles can be measured in degrees (°) and minutes ('). One degree equals 60 minutes, similar to how an hour is divided into 60 minutes. Understanding this notation is essential for performing accurate calculations involving angles.
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Addition of Angles with Degrees and Minutes
When adding angles expressed in degrees and minutes, add the degrees and minutes separately. If the sum of minutes exceeds 60, convert the excess minutes into degrees by dividing by 60 and add this to the degrees total.
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Conversion Between Minutes and Degrees
Since 60 minutes equal 1 degree, converting minutes to degrees involves dividing the minutes by 60. This conversion is crucial when the total minutes exceed 60 during addition or subtraction, ensuring the angle is expressed correctly.
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