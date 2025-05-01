Problem 55
Convert each angle measure to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth of a degree. 112° 15'
Problem 58
Convert each angle measure to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth of a degree. - 70° 48'
Problem 60
Convert each angle measure to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth of a degree. See Example 4(a). 38° 42' 18"
Problem 63
Convert each angle measure to decimal degrees. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth of a degree. 274° 18' 59"
Problem 68
Convert each angle measure to degrees, minutes, and seconds. If applicable, round to the nearest second. See Example 4(b). 174.255°
Problem 70
Convert each angle measure to degrees, minutes, and seconds. If applicable, round to the nearest second. -25.485°
Problem 72
Convert each angle measure to degrees, minutes, and seconds. If applicable, round to the nearest second. 59.0854°
Problem 74
Convert each angle measure to degrees, minutes, and seconds. If applicable, round to the nearest second. 102.3771°
Problem 76
Convert each angle measure to degrees, minutes, and seconds. If applicable, round to the nearest second. 122.6853°
Problem 79
Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. See Example 5. 26° 30'
Problem 84
Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. ―203° 20'
Problem 86
Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. See Example 5. 541°
Problem 88
Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. ―541°
Problem 92
Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. 1000°
Problem 94
Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. 8440°
Problem 95
Find the angle of least positive measure (not equal to the given measure) that is coterminal with each angle. -5280°
Problem 97
Give two positive and two negative angles that are coterminal with the given quadrantal angle. 90°
Problem 99
Give two positive and two negative angles that are coterminal with the given quadrantal angle. 0°
Problem 100
Give two positive and two negative angles that are coterminal with the given quadrantal angle. 270°
Problem 103
Write an expression that generates all angles coterminal with each angle. Let n represent any integer. 135°
Problem 105
Write an expression that generates all angles coterminal with each angle. Let n represent any integer. ―90°
Problem 113
Concept Check Sketch each angle in standard position. Draw an arrow representing the correct amount of rotation. Find the measure of two other angles, one positive and one negative, that are coterminal with the given angle. Give the quadrant of each angle, if applicable. 174 °
Problem 115
Concept Check Sketch each angle in standard position. Draw an arrow representing the correct amount of rotation. Find the measure of two other angles, one positive and one negative, that are coterminal with the given angle. Give the quadrant of each angle, if applicable. 300 °
Problem 117
Concept Check Sketch each angle in standard position. Draw an arrow representing the correct amount of rotation. Find the measure of two other angles, one positive and one negative, that are coterminal with the given angle. Give the quadrant of each angle, if applicable. ―61 °
Problem 119
Concept Check Sketch each angle in standard position. Draw an arrow representing the correct amount of rotation. Find the measure of two other angles, one positive and one negative, that are coterminal with the given angle. Give the quadrant of each angle, if applicable. 90 °
Problem 121
Concept Check Sketch each angle in standard position. Draw an arrow representing the correct amount of rotation. Find the measure of two other angles, one positive and one negative, that are coterminal with the given angle. Give the quadrant of each angle, if applicable. ―90 °
Problem 123
Solve each problem. See Example 6. Revolutions of a Turntable A turntable in a shop makes 45 revolutions per min. How many revolutions does it make per second?
Problem 126
Solve each problem. See Example 6. Rotating Airplane Propeller An airplane propeller rotates 1000 times per min. Find the number of degrees that a point on the edge of the propeller will rotate in 2 sec.
Problem 127
Solve each problem. See Example 6. Rotating Pulley A pulley rotates through 75° in 1 min. How many rotations does the pulley make in 1 hr?
Problem 128
Solve each problem. See Example 6. Surveying One student in a surveying class measures an angle as 74.25°, while another student measures the same angle as 74° 20' . Find the difference between these measurements, both to the nearest minute and to the nearest hundredth of a degree.
Ch. 1 - Trigonometric Functions
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